Officer who probed drug case related to Sushant’s death was awarded ‘Medal for Excellence’

New Delhi: A Delhi officer who led the SIT inquiry into the narcotics case involving late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, was given the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.

The medal was presented to KPS Malhotra, who works as a DCP at the CP Secretariat in Delhi. He worked for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that looked into the narcotics case that led to Sushant Rajput’s murder.

Inspector Satish Chander Sharma (posthumously), ACP Sandeep Lamba, Woman Inspector Domnica Purty, Inspector Amaleshwar Kumar Rai, Inspector Gurmeet Singh Kataria and Inspector Virender Singh have also received medals from the Home Minister.

Three of the six Medals for Excellence have been awarded for the Batla House encounter, the Ratan Lal murder case (North East Delhi violence) and the Ankit Sharma murder case (North East Delhi violence).

In addition, four police officers from Haryana Police were also selected for the medal for the year 2021.

Amit Dahiya DSP, Aman Kumar Inspector, Woman Inspector Poonam Kumari and Woman Sub-Inspector Kamlesh are among the 152 winners chosen from around the nation this year, according to a Haryana Police spokesman.

Meanwhile, Manoj Yadava, the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, congratulated all the officers and stated that it is a source of great pride for the entire Haryana Police Force that four of its officers have been selected for this prestigious award for excellence in Police investigation.

This award, which was established in 2018, was created to encourage high standards in criminal investigations and to recognise police officers’ ‘Excellence in Investigation’.