This Indian city is ‘most polluted city’ in 2020

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh is the second most polluted city in the world in 2020. A study named 50 ‘most polluted cities’ in the world conducted by a British company, HouseFresh has revealed this.

Ghaziabad had an average air quality index (AQI) of 2.5 particulate matter (PM) in 106.6µg/m3. Hotan province in China is in the top of the list with air quality index (AQI) 2.5 of 110.2µg/m3. Bangladesh’s Manikganj is the third most polluted city of the world with a PM 2.5 of 80.2µg/m3.

Also Read: West Bengal second highest consumer of alcohol

As per the report, Bangladesh was the most polluted country in the world in 2020. Bangladesh is followed by Pakistan, India and Mongolia.

As per Swiss Air Quality expert IQAir, Indian cities like Bulandshahr, Bhiwandi, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Faridabad and Meerut are among the most polluted cities in the world.