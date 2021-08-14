‘We’re talking about innocent kids’: Kareena Kapoor on son Jeh’s name controversy

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently published the book Pregnancy Bible, gave birth to her second child, Jeh, in February. She shared a fresh snapshot of Jeh on Instagram on Friday, while still shielding his face from the spotlights.

Kareena has managed to keep Jeh’s face hidden from the cameras, but the baby’s name has sparked debate. Kareena addressed the issue in an interview with a leading daily, saying that with the world facing a pandemic, she has ‘no place for negativity’ in her life. She and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, were previously also chastised for naming their first born – Taimur.

Kareena said, ‘Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There’s no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer, it has brought the world closer, we have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think.’

The controversy over Jeh’s name arose after rumours surfaced that his name was spelled Jehangir in Kareena’s book. When Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had their first child, Taimur, there was a similar uproar. Trolls had claimed that the child was allegedly named after a ‘Turkish invader’.

‘We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,’ Kareena stated about the controversy.

The actress added that too much focus was directed on her baby’s name when there is so much more going on in the world that Twitterati should be concerned about. ‘We’re in a global pandemic right now. I don’t think the most important thing is ‘what my son is doing’ or ‘what my son’s name is’ or ‘what exactly is happening with my son’. I don’t think that’s the focus,’ she said.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official version of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. She’s also working on several other projects with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, which she recently disclosed. The star also expressed interest in working on the OTT platform and said she had ‘read a lot of scripts’ but is still waiting for the right one.