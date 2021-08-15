2 dead in a fire break out at Hotel in Dwaraka, rescue operations underway

New Delhi: On Sunday morning, a fire broke out at the Krishna Hotel in Dwaraka, Delhi, trapping several people inside. So far, two bodies have been recovered.

Around 7.25 am, a fire call was received from the Krishna Hotel in Dwarka. Eight firefighters rushed to the scene to douse the blaze. In the past two hours of firefighting, two bodies have been recovered.

Read also: Indian Railways to get Aluminium coaches next year. Here’s all you need to know

Dwarka South police station reported that they received a fire complaint this morning in which it was reported that some people were trapped inside the hotel. Following the call, officers from Dwarka South arrived at the spot and discovered that Oyo Rooms had been running the facility.

The hotel staff were not found at the premises and a forensic and crime squad was called to the scene. Two bodies were discovered on the ground floor staircase after the fire was extinguished.

According to an eyewitness, the power resumed half an hour after a short circuit occurred at midnight. When he woke up at 7 am, he found large plumes of smoke inside the hotel and fire on the ground floor and reception area.