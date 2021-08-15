A look at ‘PM Modi’s Independence Day outfit’, from turban to jacket to white kurta

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dress grabbed attention when he addressed the nation in 2021 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. While addressing the nation from the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi donned a white kurta, churidars, as well as a neutral light blue jacket. However, the highlight of his outfit was the traditional headgear worn by the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi wore a traditional saffron turban with a red dash-pattern. In the same pattern, the turban had long red trails. Another aspect of the PM’s attire was his white stole with a red border. For the first time since 2015 when he had dressed in a golden-colored jacket, PM Modi appeared in a powder blue colored single-tone jacket as part of his Independence Day attire in 2021.

During PM Modi’s tenure, the waistcoat was one of the most prominent features of his attire. A similar waistcoat was worn by India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and became known as the Nehru jacket.

Modi opted for a simpler outfit for the 74th Independence Day festivities in 2020 with a half-sleeved kurta and churidar, as well as red and white stole and orange and yellow turban. Earlier in 2019, it was a half-sleeved kurta with churidar and an orange and black stole with bold and dash pattern. During 2019, the turban had red and orange tones with green accents.