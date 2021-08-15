BJP MLA’s car attacked by farmers

Muzaffarnagar: Budhana MLA Umesh Malik’s car was attacked in Muzaffarnagar, allegedly by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers protesting against the farm laws. The BJP leader’s convoy was attacked with stones and mud and black paint was thrown at his car in Sisauli village. The MLA was rescued by policemen on the spot. Sisauli is the home town of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

‘We received information that clashes had occurred between protestors and a legislator’s convoy in Sisauli. Heavy police force was deployed and the situation was brought under control. A complaint was received in Bhaura Kalan station that the BKU members threw ink and damaged vehicles in the MLA ‘s convoy. We are investigating the incident’, said Budhana Circle Officer Vinay Kumar Gautam.

A police case has been filed. Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan also reached the police station after the incident.