Emirates Airline announces new extension of flight suspension

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced the extension of suspension of flights to and from Nigeria. Flights to and from the African country will remain suspended till August 20.

‘Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled’, said the Dubai based air carrier in a travel advisory on its website.