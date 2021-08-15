DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiRajasthanLatest NewsIndiaNEWSofficials and personalsDefenceReligion & Faith

Flags& balloons printed with ‘I Love Pakistan’; Cops launch probe

Aug 15, 2021, 09:35 pm IST

Bikaner:  Two balloons with the words ‘ I Love Pakistan’ written on them were found yesterday in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district. Police were notified about the balloons by the villagers, said Majid Khan, SHO of Raisighnagar. He added that police and CID officials are investigating the matter.

Earlier this week, a Pakistani flag-tied balloon was found in Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district, which shares a border with Pakistan. Rameshwar Lal, the SHO at Padampur police station, said the balloon had the ‘Azadi Mubarak’ seal in Urdu and an address in Bahawalpur in Pakistan. The matter is being investigated jointly by police and intelligence agents, he said.

 

