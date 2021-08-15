Flags& balloons printed with ‘I Love Pakistan’; Cops launch probe

Bikaner: Two balloons with the words ‘ I Love Pakistan’ written on them were found yesterday in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district. Police were notified about the balloons by the villagers, said Majid Khan, SHO of Raisighnagar. He added that police and CID officials are investigating the matter.

Punjab: Balloons with Pakistani flag & 'I love Pakistan' imprinted on it found from agricultural field of Sandoya village in Rupnagar It looks like balloons came from the nearby place but we can't rule out other angles. A probe has been initiated: SSP Rupnagar, Akhil Choudhary pic.twitter.com/UQYDXnsmx4 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Earlier this week, a Pakistani flag-tied balloon was found in Padampur police station area of Sriganganagar district, which shares a border with Pakistan. Rameshwar Lal, the SHO at Padampur police station, said the balloon had the ‘Azadi Mubarak’ seal in Urdu and an address in Bahawalpur in Pakistan. The matter is being investigated jointly by police and intelligence agents, he said.