J&K all lit up in shades of the national flag for celebrating 75th Independence Day

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has been lit up to celebrate Independence Day in shades of the Tricolor. Images shared by news agency ANI show that lights have been installed in Salal dam in Reasi district, in addition to the Lal Chowk in Srinagar that is lit up in the national flag colors.

Jammu and Kashmir | Salal Dam in Reasi district illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 75th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/7d1ittS7cE — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Lal Chowk’s illuminated clock tower also showed security personnel on guard. Earlier this month, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu tweeted that new clocks and lights had been installed on the clock tower.

Jammu and Kashmir | Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar illuminated in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day pic.twitter.com/LhR1mFiMaO — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

At Salal dam, lights of the national flag’s colours placed on the dams of the wall are illuminating the water as it gushes down. In Ramban district, the Baghliar dam was also illuminated in the colors of the national flag.

#WATCH Baghliar Dam in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir lit up in colours of the Indian flag, ahead of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/EWudLhpFc2 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Schools and government offices across Jammu and Kashmir will hoist the national flag, as part of Independence Day celebrations. Government institutions have been ordered to hoist the tricolour and medical facilities in the Union Territory have also been asked to do so.

Read also: 75th Independence Day: PM Modi to host Olympic contingent at Red Fort

Jammu and Kashmir has 23,000 government schools. In spite of government directions, it’s unlikely that all schools will hold Independence Day celebrations. An officer in the Srinagar city education department said that only four schools out of 120 in his jurisdiction will fly the national flag and sing the national anthem.

While schools in the Union Territory have been closed due to the pandemic, they have been preparing for Independence Day celebrations for the past 10 days. ‘Independence Day will be celebrated in all schools. Directions should be conveyed to all the CEOs, Principals/headmasters to hoist national flag at all schools. Videos and photos of the function will be uploaded on google drive,’ a government order earlier said.

For Independence Day celebrations, the Covid ceiling on gatherings has been relaxed. The elaborate celebrations for Independence Day, historically muted in Kashmir for decades and marked by shutdown calls from separatists, are seen as an attempt by the administration to demonstrate normalcy in the Valley after the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019.