Policeman plays Good Samaritan to pay the fine to a hapless auto man

An official of Nagpur Traffic Police paid an auto driver’s challan, after learning that his financial situation forced him to bring his child’s savings to ‘free’ his vehicle.

According to a Nagpur Police statement, the auto-rickshaw driver was fined on Monday (August 8) for parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone.

When the auto driver R Khadse, in tears, entered the Nagpur Traffic Department Office holding a plastic bag, Ajaykumar Malviya, Senior Police Inspector, Sitabuldi Traffic Division, was at the office. The plastic bag was Khadse’s son’s piggy bank wherein the child saved his money.

Khadse was accompanied by his wife and two children from Durga Chowk in the Yerkheda Kamptee region.

Police inspector Malviya suspected something was wrong and set out to find out why Khadse was so distressed. Khadse then detailed his story, including how traffic officers had issued his challan and taken his auto, which is his only source of income for his family.

‘Owing to prolonged lockdown Khadse was already in debt and with no savings to help him to live by, had to turn to his son to delve into his pocket money,’ said Malviya.

After seeing the little boy’s gesture, the police officer decided to pay Khadse’s fine from his own pocket.