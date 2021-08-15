Saudi Air Defences destroy ballistic missile launched towards Najran

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Air Defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting Najran launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen. This is the third attack against Saudi this week.

Earlier on Friday, air defences destroyed an explosive-laden drone targeting Khamis Mushait and on Monday, the Arab Coalition forces destroyed two other drones launched by the militants backed by Iran.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict. Saudi Arabia put forward a proposal for a ceasefire in March to end the six-year-long conflict, which was rejected by the Houthis.