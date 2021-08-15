State govt decides to provide free tablets to class 10, 12 students, says CM

Dehradun: As online learning has become the norm in the period of COVID-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to distribute free tablets to students of Class 10 and 12, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday (August 15).

Dhami, announcing free tablets for Class 10 and 12, said, ‘Children are our future. We have started Vatsalya Yojana to take care of children who have lost their parents to the Covid pandemic. They will get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme up to the age of 21. Now we have decided to provide free tablets for the students of class 10 and 12.’

He announced a series of measures on Independence Day in Dehradun, including the formation of a high-level committee to address concerns about land laws. In addition, he added, the Sunderlal Bahuguna Prakriti Sanrakshan Award, named after noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, will be given to a person who has made distinguished contributions to environmental and natural conservation.

Read also: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton discussing to collaborate for Netflix project, says reports

Dhami said his government recommended that the Centre confer the Padma award to state’s noted folk singer Narendra Singh Negi.

The Uttarakhand CM commented on Covid-19 situation, saying that the ‘country has fought a successful battle against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’ ‘There are enough oxygen cylinders, ventilators, beds and separate wards for children at the hospitals in the state including PHCs and CHCs (primary and community health centers),’ he added in light of the threat of third Coronavirus wave.

In his address, the Uttarakhand CM said that the state is ‘doing well on growth indexes’ and there is every reason to believe it will be among the most developed in the country in the coming years.

The state of Uttarakhand organized a number of programs to commemorate its 75th Independence Day. On I-Day, after hoisting the tricolour at the police lines, the chief minister gave tribute to the freedom fighters and said that as the son of a soldier, he understands the hardships faced by the families of those in the military.