These nations share their Independence Day with India

New Delhi: India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 as on this day in 1947 India gained freedom from the British. But India in not the only country celebrating August 15 as Independence Day. Four other countries also celebrate August 15 as Independence Day.

The Republic of Congo, South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain, and Liechtenstein celebrate August 15 as Independence Day.

Bahrain:

On August 15, 1971, Bahrain declared independence from British rulers. The island nation proclaimed its independence after a UN survey of the Bahraini people. The country annually celebrates 16 December as ‘National Day’ to coincide with the day that the former ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne.

Korea:

Both South and North Korea gained freedom from Japan in 1945 August 15. Both North Korea and South Korea celebrate August 15 as National Liberation Day or ‘Victory Over Japan’. This is the only common public holiday celebrated by North and South Korea. In 1948, Korea got divided between the Soviet-backed North and the US-backed South.

Also Read: We hoist the national flag on August 15 and ‘unfurl’ it on January 26: Know why

Democratic Republic of Congo:

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, also known as DR Congo, gained full independence from France on August 15, 1960.

Liechtenstein:

The world’s sixth smallest nation gained independence from German rule in 1866.The day has been observed since 1940 and coincides with Prince Franz-Josef II’s (the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein from 1938 until his death in 2009) birthday on August 16.