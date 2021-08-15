Third COVID-19 wave might not be as severe as the second wave: AIIMS chief

Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, stated on Saturday that the third wave of the Covid-19 will not be as terrible as the second wave, but that it would rely on individuals adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr. Guleria delivered the remarks at Gitam Institute in Visakhapatnam, where he was honoured with the institution’s Foundation Day award.

Noting that the only unpredictable part was how the virus would behave, Dr. Guleria said, ‘But I don’t think that we will see a third wave which will be as bad as the second wave.’

AIIMS chief while commenting on the potential for more children to be infected at the third Covid-19 wave said that children are not currently being vaccinated and therefore would be more susceptible to the infection. India currently has only expanded its Covid-19 vaccination drive to people above the age of 18.

‘The general feeling is that adults are getting vaccinated, children are not being vaccinated and therefore if there is a new wave it will affect those who are more susceptible. Children will be more susceptible,’ he said.

He also mentioned that, according to the sero survey, more than half of the children had previously been infected with the coronavirus and have antibodies against the infection. He also voiced the expectation that a Covid-19 vaccine for children will be available in a month or two, allowing them to be immunised against the disease as well.

In terms of vaccinations, Dr. Guleria stated that they were still beneficial in avoiding severe cases of the disease. He also pointed out that those who become ill again after immunizations are only having minor infections, whereas the vaccines protect against severe instances.

‘Vaccines are helping in preventing severe disease and death from Covid-19. Infections are still happening but those infected are predominantly those who have not been vaccinated. That’s why we are saying more and more people need to get vaccinated. Those getting infected even after vaccination, what we call breakthrough infection, are predominantly getting a milder infection. So vaccines are effective in giving protection from severe disease,’ he added.