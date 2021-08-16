‘A crowning victory after twenty years of struggle’ : Hamas praises Taliban

Hamas hails the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan as ‘the crowning victory of twenty years of struggle’. Blessings are offered at the Afghani Muslim nation for the end of American occupation on all Afghani territory in the terror group’s statement. Moussa Abu Marzouk, a Hamas official, implied with a tweet last night that the Taliban’s fight against the American-backed Afghan government and Hamas’s fight against Israel are similar.

‘The Taliban have triumphed after being accused of being backward and terrorists. Today, they are seen as a smarter, more realistic movement. They refused to compromise with America and its agents. They weren’t fooled by headlines about ‘democracy’ and ‘elections’. All oppressed people can learn from this. Is there a moral to this story?’Abu Marzouk asks.