Boy electrocuted while erecting flag post in Karnataka school

Tumakuru: A teenager was electrocuted and two others sustained burns when they came into contact with a live 11 KV wire while erecting a flag post to celebrate Independence Day at Karikere in Karnataka on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Chandan was a Chikkatutulukere student in Class 10. The incident occurred when he and his pals were assisting the elementary school with the preparations for the 75th Independence Day. His friends Shashank and Pawan sustained burn injuries.

When the guy who was supposed to erect the flag pole failed to show up, the three stepped in. When they raised the pole, it came into contact with the 11 KV line that runs over the school grounds. The pole was flooded with electricity and all three collapsed. Chandan was taken to Sridevi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shashank and Pawan, are no longer in danger. Chandan was the sole son of Shivakumar, a distraught farmer. As the power line crosses the school grounds, Deputy Director of Public Instruction C Nanjaiah accused Bescom for the disaster.

Also Read: India still to be freed from shackles of inequalities, poverty, racial discrimination: Kerala CM

The power supply company authorities have not replied to repeated requests to move the line, he noted. Bescom authorities and DySP Srinivas paid a visit to the scene. Kora police registered a case and began an investigation.

BC Nagesh, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, informed that action will be taken after Deputy Commissioner YS Patil submits a report. Despite the incident, school officials raised the flag as locals requested.