Donald Trump calls for Joe Biden to resign over Taliban takeover of Kabul

Former US President Donald Trump called for his successor, Joe Biden, to resign on Sunday due to the swift takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban militants after nearly 20 years in the country.

‘It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan,’ Trump said in a statement while blasting him for the spike in Covid-19 cases in the United States, as well as his domestic immigration, economic and energy policies.

After being ousted by the US invasion 20 years ago, the Taliban have reclaimed Afghanistan in a lightning rush. They seized control of Kabul on Sunday, more than two weeks before the August 31 deadline set by Biden for the withdrawal of American forces from the nation.

Under Trump, the US reached an agreement with the Taliban in Doha in 2020, which called for the withdrawal of all US forces by May 2021 in exchange for different security guarantees from the insurgents.

When Biden assumed office earlier this year, he postponed the withdrawal date and did not impose any restrictions.

Trump has repeatedly chastised Biden for his decision, claiming that if he were still president, it would have been ‘a much different and much more successful withdrawal.’

‘What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!’ he said in another statement on Sunday.

The Biden administration is eager to remind out that Trump negotiated the pullout arrangement in Doha and the majority of Americans support ending ‘forever wars.’

Biden has received fierce domestic criticism for mismanaging the departure, with the US rushing to vacate its huge embassy barely a month after downplaying worries that the Afghan government might fall apart swiftly.