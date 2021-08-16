Emirates Airline suspends flights to this destination until further notice

Dubai: Emirates Airline has suspended flights to and from Kabul in Afghanistan until further notice. The Dubai-based air carrier announced this decision on its website.

‘Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Affected customers should contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options’, said Emirates.

Earlier, another air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai had also suspended flights to Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban terrorists had entered Kabul and captured the Presidential Palace. The militants announced that the country will be renamed as ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan.