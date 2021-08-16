Government extends lockdown till August 31

Chennai: Puducherry government extended the lockdown imposed in the Union Territory till August 31. The government announced that a night curfew from 10.30 pm to 5 am will be in force with the existing restriction.

Religious places would be open till 9 p.m. with restrictions. Essential services would be permitted which included sale of milk and medicine.

The Union Territory reported 101 new infections and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Thus, the overall infection tally surged to 1,22,203 and the death toll is at 1804. The test positivity rate is 2% while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.48% and 97.76%, respectively.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the decision of reopening of schools will be announced on August 20. ‘I have asked the department to go into the question of reopening institutions and once the report is available a decision would be taken after August 20 on reopening schools’, said Tamilisai Soundararajan.