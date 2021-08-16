India still to be freed from shackles of inequalities, poverty, racial discrimination: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: While India has made significant progress since independence, social and economic inequalities, poverty, failure to ensure women’s safety, racial discrimination and the threat of religious sectarianism remain ‘shackles’ from which the country has yet to be freed, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Independence Day.

On his Twitter account, the CM encouraged citizens to promise to free the nation from these restrictions and ‘recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory.’

‘Today, let’s take the pledge that we will liberate our country from the shackles of poverty, caste discrimination, gender inequality, communal ideologies, sectarianism & all social injustices to recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory. “Happy #indiaIndependenceday’ read the tweet.

He also offered Independence Day greetings on his Facebook page saying: ‘As an independent nation, we have achieved many things. There is still room for improvement in many areas. Economic and social inequalities are strongly prevailing in the country. Poverty has not been eradicated.’

He further added: ‘The country is also lagging behind in ensuring women’s freedom and security. Racial discrimination and oppression continue. Religious sectarianism has grown into a major threat. A significant percentage of young people are unemployed. Ordinary people, including farmers, have to struggle for survival.’

In such circumstances, the 75th Independence Day festivities should focus on transitioning into an independent sovereign nation where our Constitution contemplates socialism, secularism and democracy. He went on to say that it was past time to recover our nationality, which was based on freedom, anti-imperialism and equality and to banish fascist nationalism, which was sectarian, communal, inhumane and religious.

‘Let us pledge to move forward with the necessary political will. The word freedom can be made meaningful. Let us make our country a model of peace and prosperity. Happy Independence Day everyone,’ he said.