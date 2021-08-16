Iranian girl plays ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on santoor, wins hearts on internet. Watch the video

New Delhi: Social media users have been emotionally moved by a video of a young Iranian girl playing the National Anthem on the santoor to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. Tara Ghahremani, a 13-year-old girl from Iran, is featured in the clip released by the Global Child Prodigy Awards.

Before playing Jana Gana Mana, Tara said, ‘Namaste! Wishing my Indian friends a very happy 75th Independence Day. With best regards, from Iran.’ In yellow attire and a headscarf, Tara played Jana Gana Mana to perfection on the santoor that people would want to watch it again and again as it is so perfectly done.

‘Happy Independence Day 2021. Wishes from the Incredibly Talented Santoor Prodigy, @tara.santoor, on the occasion of #75thIndependenceDay of India,’ Global Child Prodigy Awards said in the caption of their post.

Here is Tara playing Jana Gana Mana on the santoor:

Tara Ghahremani’s video was also shared on Twitter by the Indian Embassy in Iran.

This video has gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views and many people applauding her talent.

See the comments:

Getting goosebumps hearing to a 13 year old Iranian girl playing Indian National Anthem on santoor. A really proud moment for us. Happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind — Nikesh Lathia (@Dynamic_Nike) August 15, 2021

Amazing, incredible India — Loved&Blessed (@LovedBlessed1) August 14, 2021

Great rendition of our National Anthem — Prof SankaraRaman Sankaranarayanan (@SteelProfessor) August 14, 2021

Tara Ghahremani won the Global Child Prodigy Awards 2020.

Rabindranath Tagore originally composed Jana Gana Mana as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.