‘ Islamic law will come not just to Afghanistan, but all over the world’: Claims Taliban

Kabul: Taliban militants have claimed that the Islamic law will be imposed all over the world. Muhammed Arif Mustafa, a Taliban commander said this in an exclusive interview given to CNN.

‘One day mujahedeen will have victory and Islamic law will come not just to Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day’, Arif Mustafa, the Taliban governor in the Andar district said to Clarissa Ward.

The Taliban commander also said that they have become more experienced in the last 20 years. ‘Taliban is experienced, disciplined. Our activities are going well…we are obeying our orders’, said he.

‘Islam has given rights to everyone equally. Women have their own rights. How much Islam has given rights to women, we will give them that much’, said the Taliban leader when asked about their stand on women’s rights.

On Sunday, the Taliban terrorists had taken control of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the militants entered the city. They declared that the country will be renamed as ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’.