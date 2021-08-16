JioPhone Next on sales from Sep 10. Read to know more

The JioPhone Next, which was announced two months ago at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries In June this year, will be on sale from September 10th. This is Jio’s entry-level product was developed in collaboration with Google Inc. Reliance Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, had said that the JioPhone would be the most affordable smartphone in the world. Although Jio has already launched two feature phones, the JioPhone Next, which will be released on September 10, will be Jio’s first smartphone.

Jio barely disclosed any specifications during the announcement of this smartphone. Nevertheless, new leaks have revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming affordable smartphone. JioPhone Next will ship with Android 11 (Go Edition) and have a single rear camera and HD+ display. The smartphone will have a 1440×720 resolution display and Qualcomm’s entry-level 215 chipset, which is also powering Nokia 1.4. It will come pre-installed with Google’s Camera Go and Duo Go applications as well.

The device will have 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC 4.5 storage. Additional features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. In terms of the camera of the new smartphone, it will feature, it will feature a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B10 lens, HDR, FHD+ video recording, as well as a night mode. There is an 8-megapixel GC0834W front camera provided by GalaxyCore.

According to Mukesh Ambani, the iTel A53 Pro is currently the cheapest 4G smartphone available in India for Rs 4,999. Therefore, it is likely that Jio’s new smartphone will be priced under Rs. 5000.

The JioPhone Next is the company’s attempt to make 4G handsets more readily available to Indians who are still using 2G networks. It has been announced that the smartphone will be available for purchase on September 10, the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi in India. The Jio network, which Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, launched in 2016, has drastically cut down telecom prices in India. Following the launch of Jio, the telecom sector consolidated with several loss-making companies selling their businesses.

At present, there are only four players left in the sector: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-run BSNL. With over 431 million subscribers (43.1 crores), Jio is currently the market leader.