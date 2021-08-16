Microsoft working to help parents, teachers to connect through Teams

New Delhi: The media reported that Microsoft is planning to introduce a new feature that would enable teachers to communicate with parents and guardians via Microsoft Teams. The feature works with School Data Sync (SDS), which gathers data from a school’s Student Information System, according to Windows Central.

Working with SDS reduces the time parents and guardians spend finding information about their children. An upcoming feature for Microsoft Teams will enable teachers to interact with their students’ guardians and parents.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, ‘Parent connection in Teams for Education’ is in development. There was a possibility of the feature arriving as soon as October 2021, but that date could change. ‘Parent connection in Microsoft Teams for Education’ uses automated methods to keep contact information current.’With ‘Parent connection in Teams for Education’, educators can easily connect and engage with the parents and guardians of their class using Teams chat,’ the company was quoted as saying by the website. ‘All parent and guardian data is provisioned using SDS, saving educators and IT staff valuable time,’ it added.

Support for SDS should make it easier for teachers to communicate with parents and guardians, according to the report. SDS, a free tool in Office 365 for Education, retrieves information from a school’s Student Information System. According to a Microsoft support document, SDS helps Office 365 import and sync data automatically.