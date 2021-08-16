Picture of Virat Kohli doing ‘naagin dance’ at Lord’s balcony goes viral

While everyone is aware of Virat Kohli’s aggressive side, the Indian captain can also be extremely amusing and joyful. Fans got to see this side on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Lord’s in London.

At the Lord’s balcony, the captain was seen flaunting his dancing skills. On Saturday, a photo of the Indian captain performing the ‘naagin dance’ went popular on social media.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammed Siraj were all spotted giggling when Kohli demonstrated his moves. The photo created a meme frenzy, with some fans comparing Kohli’s dance to former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s iconic shirt wave celebration after winning the Natwest Trophy final against England in 2002 from the same balcony.

Virat Kohli introducing the Naagin Dance at the famous balcony of Lord's. (? TL @OpeakyP ) #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bphToeki44 — Ansuman Rath ?? (@_AnsumanRath) August 13, 2021

Captain's at Lord's Balcony. What a fall ! 2002. 2021 pic.twitter.com/NtqD22cmW6 — ????? (@OpeakyP) August 13, 2021

Kohli doing naagin dance or what ? pic.twitter.com/H9ts7yMwfK — Ríyu (@peachworld26) August 13, 2021

Day 4 of the match is underway, with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara leading the charge. Before noon, the visitors had lost three wickets: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

India is now leading by more than 100 runs and both players are gradually gaining pace in terms of scoring runs.