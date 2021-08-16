‘Setback to Congress’: Women’s wing president of Congress resigned from party

Kolkata: Giving a shock to Congress, its women’s wing president and former MP Sushmita Dev has resigned from the party. Dev sent her resignation letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

‘I cherish my three-decade-long association with the National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been my memorable journey. Madam, I thank you personally for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service’, she said in her letter.

As per reports, Dev is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today.

Sushmita Dev is the daughter of late veteran Congress leader Santosh Mohan Dev. She was a MP from Silchar in Assam.