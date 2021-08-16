State government extends Covid curfew till August 23

Panaji: The Goa government extended the Covid-19 curfew imposed in the state till August 23. The relaxations announced earlier will remain in place. The curfew was imposed in the state on May 9 and has been extended several times since then.

During previous relaxations, shops and malls were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complexes/ Stadia were also permitted to remain open. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

Also Read: Government extends lockdown till August 31

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed that the state has become first in the country to administer at least one dose of Covid vaccine to 90% of the population.

The state reported 88 new cases taking the overall infection tally 1,72,431. The total recoveries now stand at 1,68,338 and the death toll is firm at 3168.