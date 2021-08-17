5000 prisoners freed by Taliban including Keralites who joined ISIS

Kabul: The Taliban freed 5000 prisoners including former IS and Al Qaeda militants from Afghan jails , as per reports . Eight Keralites who joined the IS were also released.

The intelligence agencies think that these Indians may return to the country. Agencies were asked to tighten security in the borders and also ports.

Four Malayali women had surrendered to Afghan forces in December 2019 after their husbands died in fighting. Earlier the Union government had rejected their family’s plea to return them to India. The government believes Indian nationals who joined the IS are highly radicalized and their return could pose a security threat.