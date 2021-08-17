Cooking gas price hiked again

New Delhi: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. As per the new prices, a 14.2 kg cylinder will cost Rs 866.50. The price of commercial cylinders was reduced by 5 rupees.

On July 1, the prices of domestic LPG cylinder and commercial LPG cylinder were hiked by Rs 25.50 and Rs 84.50 respectively.

The price of LPG cylinders are revised by oil marketing companies at the beginning of every month.