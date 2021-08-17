Deepika Padukone auctions clothes she wore at Jiah Khan’s funeral; Netizens slam it as a ‘cheap act’

Actress Deepika Padukone is often in the news for one reason or the other and this time for all the wrong reasons. The actress has an online store called ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet,’ where she sells items from her own wardrobe and donates the earnings to the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Deepika recently uploaded a few photos of herself on social media, which immediately drew the attention of netizens. She displayed two kurtas for sale and both items had a terrible narrative linked to them.

The first Kurti was a designer pin tuck Lakhnavi Kurti, which the actress wore at Jiah Khan’s funeral, while the other one she wore to Priyanka Chopra’s father’s prayer meet in 2013.

Within seconds, Deepika’s act was massively trolled by netizens. One wrote, ‘I am so shocked.. my favourite Deepika Padukone has auctioned her non-couture clothes from 2013… I repeat 2013 that she wore to different funeral events. Low blow!’

Another one said, ‘Who the hell buys old, second-hand Zara or Jhuttis for god’s sakes!!!! Rather why would you sell it and not donate this to the needy… classless! Sheesh.’

‘Don’t justify this by telling me she is doing it for charity.. you cannot be reselling Zara’s .. jhoothis…10 15-year-old ordinary brand clothes… Why can’t you just give it to needy or your househelp?’ a user commented. ‘Fans of these actors are immense. They will do anything for them: these clothes are actually being sold for a paltry sum and their fans will obviously buy them,’ while another wrote.

A netizen stated, ‘Such a cheap act… For everything, they go for donations with PR all over but she couldn’t even donate her old clothes?? What kind of ppl go and buy these second-hand stuff.. crazy .’

‘They’ll do anything to swallow bucks! We middle-class folks give away clothes every now and then. And then too, we’re sensitive of what we pass on, what state the clothes are in, and how old/new they are. India survives on our taxes and our charities,’ reads another comment.

