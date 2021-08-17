Drones spotted in 3 different locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three suspected drones were spotted in three different locations in Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces launched a search operation in the areas after getting information.

Earlier in last month, the security forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying five-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material in Kanachak near Jammu.

The development comes amid a CRPF jawan being injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. In another attack, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a police party in Azad Gunj near the bus stop in Baramulla town.