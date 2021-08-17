DUK begins admissions for PG courses

Thiruvananthapuram: Admissions for postgraduate courses at Digital University Kerala (DUK) have begun. The country’s first digital university, DUK, announced in a release that admissions for its first batch of MTech and MSc programs have begun.

The DUK at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram offers postgraduate on-campus courses in ‘cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Ecological Informatics, Geospatial Analytics, etc that caters to the demands of Industry 4.0’, the release said.

According to the release, the university offers AICTE-approved Masters programs in Computer Science and Engineering with specializations in Connected Systems and Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security Engineering.

In its release, the university said it has state-of-the-art lab facilities and innovation centres, such as ThingQbator, Maker Village and Kerala Blockchain Academy, which will enable students to gain first-hand experience in various innovative projects. ‘From the third semester, top-performing students will get opportunities for paid internships in real-life projects undertaken by the university. Merit-cum-means scholarships of the university will be available to deserving students of all MSc programs who do not have any other scholarships or financial assistance. The campus offers residential facilities to students,’ the university said in its release.

DUK was established by the Kerala Government after upgrading the 20-year-old Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM-K) through an ordinance announced in January 2020, the release stated.