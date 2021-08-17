Duo arrested for running ISIS propaganda: NIA

Kannur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two people on Tuesday (August 17) for allegedly running ISIS propaganda on social media to radicalize and ‘recruit gullible Muslim youth’ for the group.

The agency took into custody Mizha Siddeeque and Shifa Harris, both of whom live in Kannur, Kerala.

Mohammed Ameen and his associates had been operating several ISIS propaganda channels on various social media platforms, including Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram, for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new ISIS members, according to the National Investigation Agency. ‘Investigation has revealed that accused Mizha Siddeeque is affiliated with ISIS. She had travelled to Tehran along with her associates to join ISIS in Syria. On instructions of accused Mohammed Ameen, she had created a page on Instagram to propagate, motivate, radicalise and recruit gullible Muslim youth for ISIS. She had also radicalised other accused in the case namely her cousin Mus’Hab Anwar,’ the NIA said.

Shifa Haris was also accused of transferring funds to one Mohammad Waqar Lone for supporting ISIS activities, according to the NIA.