Excessive rains : State reports ‘Flood-like Situation’

Jaipur: The state’s weather office said that several districts in the eastern part of the state faced floods similar to those that occur in the spring, while some districts in the western part experienced droughts like those that occur during the winter months. ‘It is likely that rainfall in some districts in Western Rajasthan will remain below normal and in the deficit category because no significant rainfall is expected in the western region now’, a MeT official said.

A spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall that created a flood-like situation has ended. It is likely, however, that rainfall will increase after a couple of days, with possible light to moderate rain in eastern parts of the state, and heavy rain in isolated areas, he said. According to data provided by the water resources department, 11 of 33 districts have deficit rainfall, 13 have normal rainfall and five have received excessive rainfall from June 1 to August 15.

There have been abnormal rains in four districts, but there has been scant rainfall in none. A total of 2.4% more rainfall has fallen in the desert state than has been normal. So far this monsoon season, Kota division has experienced abnormal rains with 76.3% more rainfall than average. In addition to those districts under the Kota division, namely Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar, heavy rainfall also affected Sawaimadhopur, Karauli and Dausa in eastern Rajasthan. Overcast conditions in the Bharatpur division were followed by a deficit of rainfall in the Jodhpur division. Ajmer, Bikaner and Jaipur are all considered normal.

Districts with deficit rains (20 % to 59 %) are Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur while Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Sikar recorded normal rains (19 to -19 %). Dausa, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Karauli and Tonk remain under the excess rainfall (20 % to 59 %) category, while Baran, Bundi, Kota and Sawaimadhopur recorded abnormal rains (60 % or more). On the other hand, of the total 727 dams, 118 are completely filled, 309 are nearly filled and 228 are empty.