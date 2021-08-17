No plans to cut petrol prices in state: Chief Minister

Bengaluru: In a statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has not proposed cutting petrol prices in the state, as in neighboring Tamil Nadu. ‘Such a proposal does not exist,’ Bommai replied to reporters when asked if there were any plans to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had announced during his maiden budget presentation to the Assembly on Friday that the government has decided to cut petrol taxes by Rs 3 per litre. Accordingly, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut both petrol and diesel prices in the state.

When asked about reports that COVID negative certificates are being issued for money at testing camps, the CM said, ‘Based on my observation, I will tell officials, whether it be in railway stations or bus terminals, who are doing such things, to stop’. He said those who have been given such negative certificates will have them retested.

Bommai said he is reviewing the work of the Higher Education, PWD and Housing departments today, noting that he is aiming to accelerate the development of the state. The development of infrastructure will foster economic activities, while also improving the quality of life of the poor. Keeping these in mind, he pointed out the various programs he announced on Independence Day.

The Chief Secretary has been instructed to ensure quick implementation of government initiatives, he said, adding that officials have been told to function in a way that government initiatives reach the people as quickly as possible.