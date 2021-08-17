‘India monitoring situation in Afghanistan’: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the union government is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. The minister also said that the government is in touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul.

‘Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard’, tweeted S Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced the helpline number — 919717785379— as well as the email address [email protected] to coordinate repatriation.

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder @HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021