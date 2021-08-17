India will help Hindus and Sikhs come to India, says Ministry of External Affairs

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India will help Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan to return to India.

‘We’ll facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan. There are several Afghans who’ve been our partners in [promoting] mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We’ll stand by them’, said MEA spokesperson.

‘Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process’, Arindam Bagchi said.

Also Read: ‘India monitoring situation in Afghanistan’: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

‘We had circulated emergency contact numbers & had also been extending assistance to community members. We’re aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return & we’re in touch with them’, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up special Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced the helpline number — 919717785379— as well as the email address [email protected] to coordinate repatriation.