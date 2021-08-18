A ‘spooky’ couple ? ‘Cookie-loving’ Ghost of Michael Jackson allegedly married to a woman

Kathleen Roberts believes she is the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe and has married the ghost of Michael Jackson. That’s right, you read it correctly. In spite of how bizarre that may sound, Roberts has gone on record to say that Jackson’s ghost does not have sex with her, but uses her earthly body to dance, sing and eat.

She also told the New York Post that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. performed the wedding ceremony. Jackson proposed to Roberts ‘clairvoyantly’ with a ‘pink engagement ring’. According to an article, she wrote last year, Roberts said that she lived with the ghost of Michael Jackson, who almost everyone is familiar with or is a fan of .

As she explained, ‘Michael stays with me all the time, so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments, toiletries. He talks to me a lot, which is the opposite of what I expected from the shy man I saw on TV all those years I was a fan’.

Michael, who died in June 2009 at age 50 following a cardiac arrest, loved cookies and cussed more than she expected. ‘He stays possessed in me (relaxed and not channeling and just living through me and communicating with me as a husband). He likes to eat in me. Cookies are his favorite. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to as a former fan’.

‘He dislikes being touched back. If I kiss him or initiate romance physically, I get spider visions and dead corpse visions. Whenever I make mistakes, he is very bossy and points them out’. Roberts continued, ‘I assume he got that from his father, so I try to overlook it because I love him and I’m not perfect either’.