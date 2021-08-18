DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

#ArrestSwaraBhasker trends on Twitter after actress compares Hindutva to Taliban terror

Aug 18, 2021, 09:19 pm IST

Actress Swara Bhasker has once again become the subject of controversy as people are clamouring for her arrest. In a statement on Tuesday, the actress compared the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan to Hindutva.

‘We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror… & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed,’ she wrote on Twitter.

The tweet soon went viral, drawing widespread outrage for associating the term ‘terror’ with Hinduism. #ArrestSwaraBhasker quickly became a trending topic as people demanded that the actress be arrested for her remarks.

Reacting to Bhasker’s tweet, a netizen wrote, ‘This is one time too many. We should not normalise equating terrorism with our Hindu identity especially when there is no iota of truth in it. #ArrestSwaraBhasker.’

Another commented, ‘Such chicanery to shift the discourse from #Taliban to #Hindutva trying to equate them & yet claiming the moral high ground for doing so!’

Here are some of the reactions to the tweet. Take a peek around.

 

