ArrestSwaraBhasker trends on Twitter after actress compares Hindutva to Taliban terror

Actress Swara Bhasker has once again become the subject of controversy as people are clamouring for her arrest. In a statement on Tuesday, the actress compared the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan to Hindutva.
‘We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror… & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed,’ she wrote on Twitter.
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 16, 2021
The tweet soon went viral, drawing widespread outrage for associating the term ‘terror’ with Hinduism. #ArrestSwaraBhasker quickly became a trending topic as people demanded that the actress be arrested for her remarks.
Reacting to Bhasker’s tweet, a netizen wrote, ‘This is one time too many. We should not normalise equating terrorism with our Hindu identity especially when there is no iota of truth in it. #ArrestSwaraBhasker.’
This is one time too many. We should not normalise equating terrorism with our Hindu identity especially when there is no iota of truth in it. #ArrestSwaraBhasker https://t.co/2rcsEHR4c5
— Dev (@TheStudentsDai1) August 17, 2021
Another commented, ‘Such chicanery to shift the discourse from #Taliban to #Hindutva trying to equate them & yet claiming the moral high ground for doing so!’
Such chicanery to shift the discourse from #Taliban to #Hindutva trying to equate them & yet claiming the moral high ground for doing so! https://t.co/AC49IZoFVj
— Makarand R Paranjape (@MakrandParanspe) August 17, 2021
Can “attention seeker” be the ground to suspend the account? @Twitter https://t.co/YGDCA77Sus
— Kingdom (@theLegendSH) August 18, 2021
What is Hindutva Terror? I never saw Hindutvavadis flying planes into buildings, beheading Journalists and violate human rights! https://t.co/FKk5v2dFY1
— Ishan Dhadwad (@IshanDhadwadIND) August 18, 2021
#SwaraBhasker dares to say Hindutva is like #Taliban only because she knows Hindutva is not like Taliban. https://t.co/Moq0ggdiHC pic.twitter.com/vMcHGc9nNL
— ???? (@skgarhenius) August 18, 2021
Please do visit Afghanistan and speak against Baradar. Let's see your courage and human face!!! https://t.co/XFkEfgePSU
— ????? ???? ?????? (@RepublicBlunt) August 18, 2021
@DelhiPolice @Uppolice can you please take action against this moron lady, we can't tolerate these kinds of tweets sir..which spread propoganda against hindus, if she is feeling unsafe in india..make sure you can throw her into Afghanistan or Pakistan Where She Can Feel Safe https://t.co/BabXCj77p6
— ? (@troublemaker_pm) August 18, 2021
