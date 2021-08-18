Assam Rifles seized Rs 1,600 crore illegally traded goods from Myanmar

Guwahati: Assam Rifles has seized over Rs 1,600 crore worth of illegally traded goods in the northeastern states in India since 2020. These goods were smuggled from from Myanmar. Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, the Director General of Assam Rifles said this at an event organised by industry chamber FICCI.

‘The force in the year 2020 seized Rs 857 crore of illegally traded goods and in 2021, it has already seized illegal goods worth Rs 746 crore approx. These seizures are inspite of the ongoing trade which is alarming and overwhelming, detrimental to national development and India’s Act East Policy’, said Pradeep Chandran Nair.

‘The force has been at the helm of affairs to counter illegal trade along the 1,643-km porous and unfenced India-Myanmar border. The whole region is of great importance from an economic and strategic point of view’, he said.

The proceeds from the illegal trade are increasingly becoming the main source of terror funding, said Anil Rajput, chairman of FICCI’s Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE).