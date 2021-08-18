Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Raj Kundra

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently incarcerated in connection with allegations of a pornography racket.

Kundra has filed an anticipatory bail plea in the 2020 case filed by the Cyber Cell against pornographic content accessible on OTT.

Kundra, who is facing prosecution was denied anticipatory relief by the Mumbai sessions court. He then filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court, requesting that the ruling be overturned and he be released from detention.

Kundra’s lawyer, Prashant P Patil, argued before Justice Sandeep Shinde of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that the crime did not warrant a sentence of more than seven years.

Kundra had cooperated with the police inquiry, he added and had even submitted his statement as the Cyber Police had requested.

Raj Kundra’s plea was opposed by Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde, who claimed that his role in the case was distinct from that of the other defendants.

Raj Kundra was granted interim protection until August 25 by Justice Shinde after hearing arguments from both sides.