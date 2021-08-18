Governor’s convoy attacked

Shillong: Convoy of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The carcade was returning from Assam after dropping Satya Pal Malik at airport. The Governor took a flight to Delhi and safely landed.

‘Unidentified miscreants pelted the convoy of cars with stones in Mawlai area of the city when it was returning (from Assam). A few vehicles were damaged in the attack but no one was hurt’, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Violence erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong on Independence Day during the funeral procession of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC). He was killed in a police encounter.

Also Read: Kabul-bound military aircraft is found with human remains

Earlier on Sunday night, unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the private residence of the chief minister at Third Mile area of Upper Shillong . Two police vehicles were also torched on Sunday night.

Authorities had imposed curfew in the state capital and and withdrew mobile internet services in at least four districts. The curfew will be in force in Shillong till 5 am of August 18.