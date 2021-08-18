‘India must help all Afghans, provide refuge to Hindu and Sikh minorities’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that India will protect its citizens in Afghanistan and also will provide refuge to Sikhs and Hindu minorities. ‘India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance’, said prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Principal Secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Indian envoy to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon.

Prime Minister asked the officials to carry out all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of all Indians in Afghanistan. The meeting also evaluated the current situation in Afghanistan.