India vs England: Tendulkar finally breaks the silence on Virat Kohli’s poor form

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar commented on Virat Kohli’s current form as well as Team India’s performance in the present Test series against England.

India is presently in England for a five-match Test series, the first of which ended in a draw and the second of which was won by Virat Kohli’s side by 151 runs following a spectacular performance at Lord’s.

KL Rahul blasted a century and Indian pacers dazzled with both bat and the ball. Kohli’s bad form, on the other hand, has been criticised by commentators. Kohli scored 0, 42 and 20 in the last three innings he played in the continuing series’ last two matches. Kohli has also gone nearly two years without scoring a century in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar was asked about Virat’s dry spell and what may be the cause – a technical issue or a mental issue — during an interview with a leading daily.

‘Virat hasn’t had a great start,’ the former cricketer remarked, adding that it is the ‘mind that leads to technical errors’ and if the start isn’t good, the player starts worrying about a lot of things.

‘Because anxiety levels are high you tend to overcompensate your movements. When a batsman isn’t in good form you either go too far across or don’t move your feet at all. That happens to everyone. The form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony,’ Tendulkar further stated.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also complimented by Tendulkar for adding 100 points on the fourth day of the Lord’s Trial. ‘They played a very crucial role as we were effectively 28 to 3 when they got together. Two more quick wickets and we would have been 60 for 5 and the dynamics would have been completely different. They stabilized the sleeves,’ he said.

‘The idea was to do what was right for the team and they did it. In doing so, the rest of the things are taken care of. In a tense situation like this, ideally, you would want all of your drummers to participate, but that’s still not possible,’ Sachin Tendulkar added.