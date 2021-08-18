‘It had a positive impact on film’: Kriti Sanon on Mimi being leaked

Kriti Sanon is now enjoying the success of her most recent film, Mimi. The route to its release, however, was not easy. The film was leaked on pirate networks four days prior to its release date, forcing the producers to release it on July 26.

While Sanon feels that ‘piracy is wrong and illegal,’ she says that the incident had a positive impact on the film. ‘If it was slated to release theatrically and then got leaked prior to that, it would’ve been a huge setback. But since it came on OTT, we had a lot more control. It created a lot of buzz because its release was completely unexpected. Everything has a silver lining,’ Kriti said.

On the work front, the actress has a packed line-up of films like Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.