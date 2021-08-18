‘The Central government wants to assist Kerala, but the present government is posing hindrances’: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda came down heavily on Kerala government over the Covid-19 situation in the state. The BJP leader accused that the state government is posing hindrances to development.

‘Kerala government had not played its role to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. There are nearly 20,000 cases in Kerala on average. At this point in time, 1.08 lakh cases are present in Kerala, contributing to almost 50 per cent of the total burden of COVID cases. This is gross mismanagement. It is a model of mismanagement’, said Nadda while inaugurating the party’s newly constructed district committee office building in Kozhikode.

’70 per cent of tests were done were antigen tests! The real mode was RT-PCR, and this is why the burden of COVID has increased to this level. We also know that the proactive role that was to be taken by the govt was not taken here in Kerala’, he added.

‘In Kerala, a day before yesterday, Union Health Minister had given a special package worth Rs 267.35 crore for strengthening healthcare and for preparing the state for the third wave’, he added further.

‘Kerala is being identified by terrorist modules operating in various shapes, gold smuggling, ISIS recruiting centres and thus, the state is having a lot of problems. Even the office of the CM is under the cloud in the gold smuggling case.

‘The Central government wants to assist Kerala, but the present government is posing hindrances as far as development is concerned. Women are being targeted, children are being targeted and rapes are taking place. Police have been mere spectators’, said BJP leader.