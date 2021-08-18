‘We will have to watch the situation incredibly carefully’: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Union minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Afghanistan could become a base for Pakistan-backed terrorism and India needs to be extremely vigilant regarding the Taliban crisis.

‘There’s going to be a base (in Afghanistan) for very hostile Pak-backed terrorist elements targeting us and potentially a larger recruitment base – a source of fighters who could come & attack us. So we’ll have to watch the situation incredibly carefully’, said the MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

‘I’m not sure if Pakistan should be 100% happy that these guys (Taliban) have come to power, not everyone who has come to power is necessarily going to be pro-Pak. The situation is incredibly dangerous, certainly for us’, he added.