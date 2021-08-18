Woman gang raped after offered cold drink laced with sedatives

Meerut: Crime against women appears to be unstoppable in Uttar Pradesh. A recent incident occurred in Meerut district where a woman has been gang-raped after her drink was spiked.

The horrific incident happened in a hotel at Rohta area, a district in Meerut. Meanwhile, police have arrested two suspects and filed a case. One of the accused owns a gym. The third suspect is still absconding. In a report in the Hindi daily Hindustan, the accused allegedly laced the victim’s drink with sedatives to commit the crime.

Rohta resident Amarpal runs a hotel on Rasna Road. On the first floor of the hotel, Ujjwal, who is Amarpal’s son, operates a gym.

The woman was brought to the hotel by Ujjawal and two of his friends on Friday evening. Her sedative-laced cold drink was offered to her before she was gang raped. Upon regaining consciousness, the woman called a relative and told him about the crime. The relative immediately contacted the police and reached the scene. The two accused were arrested on the spot.

The two accused are identified as gym owner, Ujjwal, and Saurabh, a resident of Satwai village. Meanwhile, Monu, the third accused, fled from the scene. Rohta Inspector Upendra Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused following a complaint from the woman. The accused have been jailed.

Police have sent the victim to the hospital for medical examination and have also recorded her statement.