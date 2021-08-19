Haryana government bans use of expression ‘Gorakh Dhanda’

The Haryana government has outlawed the usage of the phrase ‘Gorakh Dhanda,’ which is a vernacular term for unethical behaviour.

The state administration made the decision in response to a plea from a Gorakhnath community delegation that met with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier on Wednesday.

The use of the term has been outlawed in the state, according to a government spokeswoman, to protect the sentiments of holy Guru Gorkahnath.

Gorakhnath was a Hindu yogi who is credited with founding the Nath Hindu monastic movement in India in the 11th century. Gorakhnath Math and Gorkhapur, both in Uttar Pradesh, bear his name.

‘The delegation representing the Gorakhnath community met the chief minister and urged him to ban the use of the expression, saying it hurts the sentiments of Saint Gorakhnath. Accepting their request, the CM said that as Guru Gorakhnath was a saint, using this word in any official language, speech, or in any context hurts the sentiments of his followers,’ the government spokesperson stated.

‘The chief minister said that the use of ‘Gorakh Dhanda’ is being banned in the state. The expression cannot be used now in any context,’ the spokesperson added.