Light intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at 5.08 a.m. There is no immediate reports of casualty, injury or damage to property.

‘The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 32.7 degrees north and longitude 75.4 degrees east. The epicentre was in Udhampur area in J&K. The depth was 5.0 kms inside the earth’s crust’, said a statement issued by the disaster management office.